Cybint Partners With CyberOps Training Academy To Foster Texan Cybersecurity Talent

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint, a global cyber education company, partners with CyberOps Training Academy , a Texas continued education and training company, to expand its presence in the Lone Star State. Adding Cybint's bootcamp to its catalogue of educational programs, CyberOps Training Academy will promote the course in the Texan business community, as well as expand its overall curriculum.

The U.S. government is looking to beef up the nation's cyber defenses in the wake of a number of high-profile ransomware attacks on American companies, including a massive hack involving software provider SolarWinds. With cybersecurity a top national priority, businesses have amped up their hiring efforts, making thousands of openings in the field available to practitioners across the U.S. Filling those is a struggle, though, with the country facing a major cybersecurity talent shortage—part of a larger global trend.

To foster the cyber talent pool in Texas, where over 42,000 cybersecurity jobs were posted between April 2020 and March 2021, CyberOps Training Academy will add Cybint's bootcamp to its educational offering. The company will also expand the course by adding extra classes that will introduce the students to the foundations of programming. The resulting program will be tailored to the specific cybersecurity needs of the San Antonio area, with the first cohort expected to kick off this October and registration opening September 1st!

Cybint's bootcamp follows the educational strategy utilized in fast-track military training programs. The course covers the latest cybersecurity practices and approaches in a way that puts the focus on practical hands-on training. The bootcamp comes equipped with a diverse set of over 100 interactive exercises and lab simulations built by seasoned cybersecurity practitioners to showcase real-life incident response to students. Since 2014, Cybint has trained over 10,000 individuals across four continents, with more than 90 percent of its bootcamp graduates landing jobs in cybersecurity shortly after completing the intensive course.

"We are delighted to team up with CyberOps Training Academy," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "CyberOps Training Academy and its parent company, Def-Logix, Inc., has established itself as one of the key leaders in business-focused cybersecurity services in Texas. This partnership will expand its educational offering and grant us more exposure in the Lone Star State."

"We are thrilled to be adding Cybint's state-of-the-art bootcamp to our catalogue," says Paul Rivera, Founder and CEO of CyberOps Training Academy & Def-Logix. "Cybint's course, expanded with our own modules, will empower us to foster the next cohort of cyber talent that will be protecting the Texan business community. We are looking forward to taking off with the first batch of students eager to join the ranks of America's cyber-defenders."

To launch your cybersecurity career with the CyberOps Training Academy, visit us here: https://cyberopsacademy.com/foundations/

About CybintCybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About CyberOps Training AcademyFounded in 2021, CyberOps Training Academy is committed to providing students with access to careers in cybersecurity. We implement the skills and concepts that employers demand in a strong cyber workforce. Our mission is to develop a strong Cybersecurity workforce by focusing on successfully training people to meet the demand of the new digital landscape. We pledge to prepare and inspire people to pursue careers that ensure our personal security and the security of our businesses and organizations. CyberOps Training Academy was founded by cybersecurity professionals who work to keep the critical infrastructure secure for Government and Businesses of all sizes. Our team understands how cybersecurity plays an essential role in all aspects of daily life with the growing prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

For more information, visit: https://cyberopsacademy.com/

About Def-Logix, Inc.Founded in 2008 Def-Logix is a cybersecurity research and development company that has developed a suite of management solutions for businesses' digital defenses. The company's core offering includes a threat scanner and risk mitigation tool optimized for ensuring network security in a time of remote working and a set of educational programs built to raise cybersecurity awareness in the business community.

For more information, visit: https://def-logix.com/

CyberOps Training Academy: Karina Frias kfrias@CyberOps Training Academy.com info@cyberopsacademy.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybint-partners-with-cyberops-training-academy-to-foster-texan-cybersecurity-talent-301375719.html

SOURCE Cybint

