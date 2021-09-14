CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esaote North America Announces A NEW Addition To Its Veterinary Ultrasound Portfolio With The Dynamic MyLab™X75VET Ultrasound System

FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote North America announces the addition of a new dedicated veterinary ultrasound product available for purchase in the USA, the MyLab™X75VET ultrasound system. The MyLab™X75VET is equipped with Esaote's dedicated veterinary software and probesto address the demanding imaging needs of a wide range of veterinary applications. This versatile console is ergonomically designed and offers premium cardiac imaging and an advanced measurement package. Additional features include:

  • Dedicated Veterinary software and probes - up to 22MHz
  • Workflow enhancements like easyMode, easyColor, and eScan
  • Optimized cardiac imaging
  • Integrated battery and Connectivity

Esaote North America is internationally recognized as a leader in providing superior Ultrasound solutions and Dedicated MRI systems. The latest portfolio of Ultrasound systems and MRI platforms are built on a Windows® 10 operating system for optimal security and equipped with advanced workflow enhancements to help users optimize workflow and increase efficiency.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote SpA is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy with an international presence in 100 countries. MyLab is a trademark of Esaote SpA.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esaote-north-america-announces-a-new-addition-to-its-veterinary-ultrasound-portfolio-with-the-dynamic-mylabx75vet-ultrasound-system-301373539.html

SOURCE Esaote North America

