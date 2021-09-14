CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waiver Wire Week 2: Top Pickups and Drops

By Joe Tansey, JTansey90
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers offense banked on players in Week 1 that were completely off most fantasy football radars. With Week 2 now in focus, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is the top added player in Yahoo fantasy leagues. Mitchell broke out in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions...

bleacherreport.com

The season's opening week ended with a wild game in Las Vegas, which is fitting given how big of a crapshoot fantasy football can be sometimes. Every roster decision is a gamble, and when you take a big risk, it can pay off handsomely or bust spectacularly. Josh Jacobs and Ty'Son Williams, two guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble this week, paid off for their owners on Monday night, but they weren't the only players who came up big. Latavius Murray (hope you didn't drop him) also got in the end zone, while Derek Carr, Sammy Watkins, and Bryan Edwards also posted nice numbers. Depending on how deep your league is, there's a chance all could be among the top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. While none will be as coveted as Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, or maybe even Jameis Winston (among others), these are the types of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
