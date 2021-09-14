CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Electronics Inc. To Present At The Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (UEIC) - Get Universal Electronics Inc. Report, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and CEO Paul Arling and CFO Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to attend the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Management will present at 3:15 PM ET on September 23 and will host one-on-one meetings on the same day. A copy of management's supporting material will be available at https://investors.uei.com/.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) - Get Universal Electronics Inc. Report is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

