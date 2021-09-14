CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

GXO Deploys Display Wearable Scanners That Boost Productivity

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) , the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has deployed nearly 400 state-of-the-art display wearable scanners in warehouses in the UK, France and the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. The lightweight glove scanners speed up bar code reading, by up to 4 seconds per scan compared to traditional handheld units, while offering hands-free operations.

GXO is using ProGlove's MARK family of wearable scanners for picking, packing, shipping and inbound processing with MARK Display in pilot programs for major ecommerce and DIY customers.

The wearable scanners increase precision in fast-paced logistics environments and provide critical information such as storage location, product identifier and quantity remaining directly to the user's hand. GXO seamlessly integrates the technology with its warehouse management system and digital tools used in its facilities. The lightweight wearable scanners - around 45 grams - significantly improve ergonomics for users by reducing hand strain.

Richard Cawston, President - Europe, GXO, said, "We're constantly exploring new technology that enhances the accuracy, efficiency and safety of our operations. Where we deploy wearable scanners, we can increase productivity up to 10% depending on the application, while delivering a better experience for our employees."

Michel Matlega, Regional Sales Director Southern Europe for ProGlove, said, "GXO sets the standard when it comes to matching innovation initiatives with best practices. The result is a customer service and reliability that is second to none. That's why we're extremely proud to collaborate with GXO."

About GXO LogisticsGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About ProGloveProGlove builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to the Internet of Things. This promotes human-machine collaboration and drives the digitization of the shop floor. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP Deutsche Invest Capital Partners, and Bayern Capital. The company employs 200 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago, Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). The World Economic Forum named ProGlove a Technology Pioneer in 2020. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

Media Contacts Anne LafourcadeGXO+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90 anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew SchmidtGXO +1 203-307-2809 matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Axel SchmidtProGlove+49-89-262035036axel.schmidt@proglove.de

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

This Metaverse Project Takes On The Computational Challenges Facing The Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computecoin (CCN) offers a straightforward, accessible and eco-friendly solution to supply the metaverse with ample, instantaneous and reliable computing power at a lower price. Rather than building new infrastructures, Computecoin is optimizing the existing computing resources with AI and blockchain. What problem does...
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

DZS And Optimus Bring World-Class Fiber Broadband Solutions To Thailand's Growing Communications Market

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Report, a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Optimus, a leading importer and distributor of network equipment and security solutions serving Thailand, has become the newest member of the DZS channel partner program. Optimus clients will now have the option to deploy leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Top US Spirits Buyers Award Tanduay Rum Products Gold Medals

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanduay, one of the most awarded Philippine rum brands, continues to receive accolades from top international spirits competitions. Recently, the USA Spirits Ratings gave two of its products -- Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver -- a gold medal each.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Evolved Traveler Introduces 'LiveAbroad' Lifestyles

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Evolved Traveler, curator of worldwide luxury travel experiences designed to promote a sense of global community and sustainable tourism, announced LiveAbroad Lifestyles. In answer to the growing interest in remote working, The Evolved Traveler, introduced LiveAbroad Lifestyles, a collection of...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
TheStreet

Elastic Announces Capabilities To Optimize Search Experiences For Users And Simplify Data Ingestion And Analysis

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions. The general availability of the Elastic App Search web crawler in Elastic Enterprise Search enables users to quickly, efficiently, and securely ingest content...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Leaders In Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently And Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research By Wipro FullStride Cloud Services

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today released a report indicating that leaders in cloud adoption approach their cloud journey differently than beginners, enabling them to achieve a 10x greater annualized return on investment. Wipro's report, "Making Business Thrive: A Cloud Leader Roadmap for Achieving 10x ROI," outlines these best practices for enterprises beginning their cloud journey or seeking to accelerate their results. The report also identifies dozens of key cloud-adoption metrics for multiple industries and countries.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Scanners#Europe#Proglove#Diy#Linkedin#Summit Partners#Bayern Capital#The World Economic Forum
TheStreet

Vaping Company RLX Releases Its Second Corporate Social Responsibility Report

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) released its annual corporate social responsibility report on 22 September, highlighting its effort in minor protection, disposal pods recycling, supporting the rural vitalization, sustainable manufacturing and protecting wildlife in China in the past year. According to the report, RLX launched its...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Yum China And Lavazza Plan To Accelerate Expansion Of Lavazza Cafés In China And Extend Partnership To Product Distribution

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or " Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) and Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. ("Lavazza" or "Lavazza Group") announced that they plan to accelerate the expansion of the store network of Lavazza cafés in China through the existing joint venture, aiming to open 1,000 stores by 2025. Together they will inject $200 million initially into the joint venture to fund its future growth. In addition, the joint venture is expected to be Lavazza's exclusive distributor in mainland China to introduce more products from Lavazza's global portfolio.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

The Worldwide Nutritional Supplements Industry Is Expected To Reach $505.4 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sports Nutrition, Fat Burner, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods), by Consumer Group, by Formulation, by Sales Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global nutritional supplements...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Schroepfer Resigns

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer has informed the company that he plans to resign his position after a transition period. The company said it will replace Schroepfer with its head of Facebook Reality Labs Andrew Bosworth, according to a company statement...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elastic Announces The General Availability Of Elastic App Search Web Crawler And New Customization Features For Workplace Search In Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new updates and enhancements across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.15 release, including the general availability of the native Elastic App Search web crawler and new personalization capabilities in Elastic Workplace Search.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Bioplastics Market By Type, Application, And Geography | Global Forecast To 2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bioplastics market and it is poised to grow by USD $ 76.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over about 28% during the forecast period. The report on the biodegradable plastics market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
MARKETS
TheStreet

AvaDent Hires Devon Howe As General Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaDent, the leader in digital removable dental solutions, today announced the hiring of Devon Howe as General Manager of the U.S. operations. His primary responsibilities include overseeing the manufacturing and operations of AvaDent's full line of digital dental solutions. Devon brings nearly 40...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Buenaventura Announces Strike At Uchucchacua Mine

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that the local community surrounding the Company's Uchucchacua mine initiated a strike at midnight on September 13, 2021. Mine operations have therefore since been suspended as access has been blocked. However, essential work associated with mine maintenance and functionality, including water drainage, water treatment and tailings dams inspection, continue without interruption.
METAL MINING
TheStreet

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 9,600,000 Shares Of Common Stock

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) - Get Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Report (" Rexford" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 shares of its common stock, of which 3,100,000 shares were offered directly by the Company, and 6,500,000 shares were offered, at the request of the Company, by the forward purchasers (as defined below) or their affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $565.9 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The shares may be offered by the underwriters from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy