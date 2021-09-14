CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Element Critical Expands Texas Presence With Austin Data Center Acquisition

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical, a leading provider of tailored data center services, announced today that it has extended its platform into the strategic Austin market following the completion of the acquisition of a 62,000 square foot data center in Austin, Texas (named 'Austin One'). The purchase of Austin One marks the company's second data center investment in Texas.

Element Critical acquires its second Texas data center, acquiring a 62,000 square foot data center in North Austin.

" Texas businesses are ready for evolved digital services," states Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical. "We are focused on establishing a strong foothold in the Austin market. Together with our state-of-the-art Houston facility, we can support production and Disaster Recovery environments between the two urban centers from one platform."

Austin One is designed to support 7 MW of critical IT load, providing Element Critical the capability to support long-term customer demand in the growing Austin data center market. Situated in the northern part of Austin, the facility resides just minutes from the Austin Bergstrom Airport and above the flood zone. The data center currently houses 60+ enterprise customers on its 7-acre campus, supporting numerous innovative businesses with offices or headquarters in the Texas capital.

Element Critical's Austin facility contains a newly completed 2 MW data hall that is concurrently maintainable with N+1 redundancy. The data hall can support high-density racks and Element Critical offers fully customizable power configurations to meet every possible customer deployment. Element Critical plans to add approximately 6 MW of additional utility capacity over the next 1-2 years to meet Austin's growing demand for high-quality data center space.

The Austin campus is also ideally located at the heart of the Texas Triangle, comprised of the largest urban cities in Texas. This ensures businesses ultra-low latency connectivity from Austin One, which is capable of delivering sub-10-millisecond latency to 70% of Texas via ten on-site carriers. Element Critical's customers can unleash enhanced and reliable connectivity solutions to transform their digital business through our full suite of carrier partners. Our network-rich ecosystem supports hybrid workflows, including on-ramp access to major cloud providers through Megaport, a global leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider.

-Element Critical and its investors were advised in this transaction by the law firms of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Shearman & Sterling LLP.

-Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to the Seller in connection with this transaction.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center services backed by our solutions engineering expertise. Element Critical's Tier III facilities are hybrid IT-ready, network-rich, concurrently maintainable, and available in various deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or connect with our team at sales@elementcritical.com

Media Contact: Nisa Hunt nhunt@elementcritical.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/element-critical-expands-texas-presence-with-austin-data-center-acquisition-301375511.html

SOURCE Element Critical

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

