Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 3

By David Kenyon
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps other than Lamar Jackson a half-decade ago, this short phrase is true: You can't win a Heisman Trophy in September. Two weeks into the 2021 season, changes are starting to happen on the list of Heisman front-runners. We're already waving goodbye to Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. They're not officially eliminated, but it would take a pretty heroic effort to rejoin the discussion.

The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Football Coach Carl Pelini

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney High School head football coach Carl Pelini on Monday, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. Pelini is being charged with domestic violence. He is not currently in custody. According to a police report, officers responded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

It's been a somewhat strange start to the 2021 NFL fantasy season, with stalwarts Aaron Rodgers bombing in Week 1 and Alvin Kamara stumbling in Week 2. However, most of the top-tier players—like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb and Davante Adams—have remained consistent through two weeks of action. It's too early...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE

