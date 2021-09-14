Recaro Aircraft Seating open their new facility at Schwaebisch Hall
Recaro Aircraft Seating is celebrating the formal launch of its new facility at Schwaebisch Hall. The new Recaro facility and a 707 tail – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Yesterday, over 150VIP Guests and Media toured the new facility featuring a crash facility, flame lab, customer service production area and offices for more than 120 Recaro team members, the culmination of a €50 million investment in Schwaebisch Hall.economyclassandbeyond.boardingarea.com
