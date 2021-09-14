CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Recaro Aircraft Seating open their new facility at Schwaebisch Hall

By Kevincm
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recaro Aircraft Seating is celebrating the formal launch of its new facility at Schwaebisch Hall. The new Recaro facility and a 707 tail – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Yesterday, over 150VIP Guests and Media toured the new facility featuring a crash facility, flame lab, customer service production area and offices for more than 120 Recaro team members, the culmination of a €50 million investment in Schwaebisch Hall.

economyclassandbeyond.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
aviationtoday.com

Airbus Unveils New eVTOL Aircraft

Airbus announced the new version of its CityAirbus electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the urban air mobility market, CityAirbus NextGen, at its Pioneering Sustainable Aerospace summit on Sept. 21. “We are on a quest to co-create an entirely new market that sustainably integrates urban air mobility into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Bdli#Boeing#Lufthansa#Kfw Effizienzhaus#Team Recaro#Instagram
cranberryeagle.com

MSA opens new facility at Cranberry HQ

CRANBERRY TWP — MSA unveiled on Friday a new 20,000-square foot manufacturing facility, an addition to its 320-acre Cranberry Woods campus. The facility, located next to the global headquarters of Cranberry-based MSA Safety Inc., will primarily manufacture fixed gas and flame detection products as the business gains market share in its core product lines.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
China
businesstraveller.com

Qatar Airways to fit Recaro CL3810 economy seats on A321 neos

Qatar Airways has selected Recaro’s newest CL3810 economy seating for its A321 neo aircraft. The seat manufacturer will provide the seating for 20 of the carrier’s A321 neos, with the first aircraft expected to be installed at the end of 2022. According to Recaro “The customized seat features offers a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Thoroughbred Aviation opens new helicopter maintenance facility

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) recently issued congratulations to Thoroughbred Aviation Maintenance on its expansion at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky. The largest aircraft maintenance provider in Kentucky, Thoroughbred Aviation cut the ribbon on a new 20,000 square-foot facility, dedicated to expanding helicopter and fixed-wing maintenance. Attending the event were Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Beshear, the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, and MD Helicopters Director of Customer Support Eric Kessler who presented Thoroughbred Aviation with a plaque.
LEXINGTON, KY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Aircraft Seat Frames Market Trends, Size, Forecast – 2020-2027 | Hymec Aerospace, PAC Seating Systems, RECARO Group, Zodiac Aerospace

Contrive Datum Insights has published a new statistical data, titled as Aircraft Seat Frames Market. The report focuses on the global market from different perspectives, such as scope, prices, and revenue. It throws light on useful aspects by using the primary and secondary research techniques. The research analyst uses market segments, to elaborate the facts. It includes the analysis of the different key factors such as productivity and specifications of year along with different regions such, North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, China, and India. The trends are analyzed on the basis of economic, socio-economic, political and cultural factors, which helps to shape the business strategies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Mesa Airlines Excited To Fly Heart Aerospace’s 19-Seat Aircraft

US regional carrier, Mesa Airlines, is excited to fly Heart Aerospace’s 19-seat electric aircraft. Billed as the world’s first electric regional aircraft, Mesa could fly up to 100 planes, with the first coming in 2026, assuming all goes well with the building and certification of the aircraft. Mesa’s CEO, Jonathan Ornstein, is excited about the opportunities the aircraft will reopen in commercial aviation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Personal aviation company Cirrus Aircraft completes new facility at McKinney National Airport

Cirrus Aircraft has opened a new satellite office at the McKinney National Airport, located at 1500 Industrial Blvd., Bldg. 19, McKinney. Cirrus is a personal aviation company that makes and sells the SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet—a single-engine personal jet—among other aircraft. Cirrus also offers flight kits, training on piloting, operations and air safety, and aircraft maintenance and support services.
MCKINNEY, TX
ourquadcities.com

HNI opening manufacturing facility in Mexico

HNI Corporation announced Thursday it is opening a new office furniture manufacturing plant in Saltillo, Mexico. “The facility will provide additional capacity to meet HNI’s growing customer demand for office seating. Contingent upon regulatory approvals, the new 160,000 square foot facility is expected to employ an additional 250 workers and will begin production in the first quarter of 2022,” a news release from HNI said.
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

Opinion: Airlines Should Offer “Upsell” Wine

This may be a bit niche, but with a growing number of people learning more about wine, thanks to online Zoom tasting instruction and just sheer and total boredom at home, more people now appreciate “good” wine. Surprisingly to some, even in most business class cabins, and even on top...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

India Looks To Reopen Travel With Free Visitor Visas

Of all the trips in the world, few leave visitors with as much joy for life, reflection and spirit than a trip to India. Like many other world class destinations, what you see and taste in one area will be completely different to the next, creating a lifetime worth of exploration ahead.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Nomad Lane Bento Bag: My All-In-One Travel Companion

The Nomad Lane Bento Bag is prefect as an accessory bag, but recently proved to be an ideal all-in-one bag for my overnight transatlantic trip. This is a versatile bag that can accommodate a lot of items in a very organized fashion and is now an indispensable part of my travel gear.
CELL PHONES
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

138K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy