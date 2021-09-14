CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

‘Their lives will never be the same’: Mother of three becomes third victim to die after highway collapse

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) – Nearly two weeks after Highway 26 collapsed in George County, a third person has died. Amanda Williams of Wiggins died Saturday after being hospitalized since the Aug. 30 collapse, which caused seven vehicles to crash into the washed-out roadway. Two people died at the time of the crash and 10 others were injured, including Williams and her teen daughter Emily.

