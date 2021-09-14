Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothée Chalamet in Willy Wonka origin story

Sean Bean, Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, and more have been cast in a live-action adaptation of the Knights of the Zodiac anime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the manga and anime by Masami Kurumada, the movie will star Mackenyu as Seiya, the franchise's hero, while Bean plays a mentor figure named Alman Kiddo who recruits Seiya into the Knights order. Seiya is a street orphan who embarks on a journey to conquer the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus after a mystical energy awakens in him. He must also choose a side in the battle for the fate of Sienna (Iseman), a young girl who struggles to control her godly powers. Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos also star.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO