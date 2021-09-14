CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothée Chalamet in Willy Wonka origin story

By Emily Garbutt
Keegan-Michael Key has joined the cast of Wonka, the upcoming origin story about the eccentric chocolate factory proprietor, Deadline reports. Timothée Chalamet is the only other cast member to be announced so far – he'll be playing a young version of Willy Wonka. Key's role has not been confirmed yet. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we know that the movie will focus on Wonka’s early days before he opened his infamous chocolate factory. There are also set to be some musical numbers in the movie.

