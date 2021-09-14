CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury Selection Underway in Ashley Murder Trial

Jury selection is underway in the trial of 24-year old Gage Ashley of Auburn. He is facing murder charges for the 2019 shooting death of 36-year old Joshua Poole during an attempted robbery. reports another man, 19-year old Lucciano Spagnola, pleaded guilty to all of the charges he was facing....

