Jury Selection Underway in Ashley Murder Trial

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Jury selection began today in the trial of a Perris man accused of gunning down his next-door neighbor during a noise dispute, shooting him more than a dozen times. Alexander Richard Aguayo, 43, is charged with murder, possession of an assault rifle, carrying a loaded firearm without a permit and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations in the 2018 slaying of Raul Carbajal. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz summoned 60 prospective jurors to the Riverside Hall of Justice Monday morning to begin screening as to their availability and qualifications. Testimony is expected to begin before the end of the week and continue until the end of the month. Aguayo is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in.

PERRIS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO