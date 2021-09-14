AnyVision Accelerates Growth and Expansion, Announces Key Executive Hires and Appointments
AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company, announced the appointment of Adi Nativ as vice president of global business development and strategic partnerships and Paul Witt as general manager and vice president of Sales for the Americas. AnyVision’s current vice president of business development & OEM, Ido Amidi has also been promoted to vice president of product management, responsible for scaling the product team and managing AnyVision’s expanding suite of AI-based solutions for access control, video monitoring, and analytics to enhance customer and employee safety.martechseries.com
