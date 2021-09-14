AnyVision Accelerates Growth and Expansion, Announces Key Executive Hires and Appointments

Former Managing Director of Stickyeyes UK to lead eCommerce business unit amidst rapid growth and worldwide expansion. Reprise, the performance marketing and eCommerce specialty agency of IPG Mediabrands (NYSE: IPG), announced the appointment of Glen Conybeare as Global President of Reprise Commerce. The business unit dedicated to eCommerce within Reprise Digital was launched in late 2020 and has achieved significant growth despite uncertainty in the broader economy. This newly created role builds on the vision for Reprise Commerce to become a preferred agency partner for clients globally by adding enterprise-wide leadership of the business unit.

