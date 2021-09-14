CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AnyVision Accelerates Growth and Expansion, Announces Key Executive Hires and Appointments

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company, announced the appointment of Adi Nativ as vice president of global business development and strategic partnerships and Paul Witt as general manager and vice president of Sales for the Americas. AnyVision’s current vice president of business development & OEM, Ido Amidi has also been promoted to vice president of product management, responsible for scaling the product team and managing AnyVision’s expanding suite of AI-based solutions for access control, video monitoring, and analytics to enhance customer and employee safety.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Seasoned Software Marketing Executive David Appelbaum Joins Chief Outsiders

Appelbaum works with tech CEOs to optimize the revenue funnel, company go-to-market strategy, and brand reinvigoration. David Appelbaum – a seasoned software marketing CMO with varied technology and SaaS experience – has joined Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading collective of Chief Marketing Officers available for immediate and fractional engagements. Appelbaum is available now to deliver go-to-market insights and strategies to clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Aqfer Welcomes Paul Schaut to its Board of Directors

Schaut brings industry expertise and experience managing explosive growth. Aqfer, a SaaS platform designed to accelerate marketing big data innovation, announced the addition of industry veteran Paul Schaut to its Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Adsonica and Aqfer Introduce Audio Analytics for the Display Networks. Paul Schaut joins Raymie...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform From PTC

Accenture has helped Vivienne Westwood design and deploy a new retail product lifecycle management (PLM) platform from PTC that enables the global fashion company to develop and launch new products more quickly. Marketing Technology News: Accenture to Acquire Experity to Scale its Experience and Commerce Platform Capabilities Across…. “We are...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AZDS Interactive Bolsters Executive Team with Two Appointments

Kieran Cain Named Chief Strategy and Operations Officer and Elsa Guttery named Director of Sales. Industry-leading hospitality marketing and technology agency AZDS Interactive is poised to further its vision to propel luxury brands as digital innovators through two new executive team appointments. Kieran Cain, most recently with Vail Resorts, joins AZDS as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, and Elsa Guttery, formerly with Second Wave Digital + Creative (Evolution Hospitality) has been named Director of Sales.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Softbank Vision Fund#Anyvision#Recognition Ai#Oem#Marketing Technology News#Jumio Marketing#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Radwin#Tel Aviv University#North American#Idemia#Crossmatch Technologies#Hid Global#Authentify#Bradley University#Eagle Eye Networks#Gtm#Elbex#Llm
martechseries.com

Introducing de Novo Solutions

Announcing new British technology venture for the experience economy. Building upon their previous entrepreneurial endeavours in creating, growing and exiting one of the first third party professional services firms dedicated to Oracle Cloud Applications in the UK&I, Tim Warner and Mark Sweeny today announced the launch of a new technology company for the emerging experience economy marketplace – de Novo Solutions (“de Novo”).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OneTrust to Acquire Tugboat Logic Security Assurance and Certification Automation Platform

OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tugboat Logic, a technology platform that simplifies and automates information security assurance and audit readiness for dozens of security frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, CMMC, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cyara Appoints Ajay Dawar to Senior Vice President of Product Amidst 25% YoY Growth for Third Year

With previous Product Strategy roles at Conga, EverString and Model N, Dawar adds deep expertise in the development and design of B2B software. Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, has appointed Ajay Dawar to senior vice-president of product. An experienced product strategist and leader, Dawar brings over two decades of work on B2B technology products to Cyara, making him ideal for directing the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DRUID AI Announces New Partnership With Polish Company – Office Samurai

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise productivity, and Office Samurai, a technology consulting company specializing in process improvement, and Robotic Process Automation, are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership focused on next-generation hyper-automation capabilities. The aim is to strengthen the value of automation to help expedite financial business processes efficiently across all different kinds of organizations in Europe and beyond.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

SMG Expands Contact Center and Conversation Analytics Capabilities with CallMiner Partnership

Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has expanded its partnership with conversation analytics leader CallMiner. The integration helps brands improve the contact center experience and end-to-end customer journey by combining omnichannel conversation data and AI-powered analytics with experience management data.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tasktop Names Former Digital.ai Exec Ted Sapountzis as Chief Marketing Officer

Sapountzis to focus on introducing more Global 1000 customers to the benefits of the company’s Value Stream Management Platform for digital transformation. Tasktop, a leading Value Stream Management solution provider, today announced it has tapped industry veteran Ted Sapountzis as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rahul Lahiri Joins PebblePost as Chief Product Officer

AdTech Veteran to Lead Next Phase of Product Evolution for Company’s Programmatic Direct Mail® Platform. PebblePost, the world’s leading Digital to Direct Mail. platform and inventor of Programmatic Direct Mail®, recently announced the hiring of its new Chief Product Officer, Rahul Lahiri. Lahiri will lead PebblePost’s Product division as the company looks to build on the momentum and explosive growth it has experienced in the last year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bloom&Co. Group Partners With AnyMind Group to Boost Support From Marketing to Supply Chain Enablement for Japanese Companies Expanding Into the Asia Region

Collaboration to provide localized support based on user behavior and consumption trends for each Asian market. Bloom&Co. Group, a company that delivers business growth by developing and implementing brand and marketing strategies based on customer insights, is announcing a partnership with AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement platform that provides technology and solutions for marketers, business owners, influencers and publishers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GuideCX CEO Peter Ord to Speak at SaaStr Annual 2021 Conference

Ord will discuss solutions for discovering the hidden values within the new client implementation process. Peter Ord, founder and CEO of GuideCX®, the premier client onboarding platform, will speak at the SaaStr Annual 2021 Conference on Tuesday, September 28 in San Mateo, California. Ord’s presentation, “The Real Costs of Implementation: How to Measure and How to Minimize,” will mark his first-ever at SaaStr Annual.
SAN MATEO, CA
martechseries.com

TrueFort Secures Strategic Financing from Ericsson Ventures for Zero Trust Application Protection Platform

TrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Ericsson Ventures as part of its recent $30M Series B round of financing. The global networking and telecommunications company is also using the TrueFort Fortress platform to protect its applications from security threats. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ketch Secures $20 Million in Series A1 Funding, Accelerating its Rapid Growth

Data privacy and compliance startup to focus on growth of the industry-leading data control platform for Programmatic Privacy™, governance and security. Ketch, the next generation data control platform for privacy, governance and security, announced it has closed on a Series A1 funding round, raising $20 million. This is a follow-up to a series A funding round that closed in March of this year, bringing the total of its series A investment to a significant $43 million.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Piano Announces New Digital Analytics Solution, Challenging Google and Adobe

Advanced analytics platform builds a complete data-driven view of customers, coupled with superior customer service and responsiveness to drive sound executive decision-making. Piano, a global analytics and activation platform, today announced the launch of Piano Analytics, an advanced analytics solution built from the ground up to address the challenge many users face with the overly complicated, yet limited, tools currently available. Piano Analytics generates a single source of truth in reporting, for segments, or for targeting by unifying data, including marketing analytics, product analytics, content analytics, transaction data and first-party data.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Reprise Appoints Glen Conybeare to New Role as Global President Reprise Commerce

Former Managing Director of Stickyeyes UK to lead eCommerce business unit amidst rapid growth and worldwide expansion. Reprise, the performance marketing and eCommerce specialty agency of IPG Mediabrands (NYSE: IPG), announced the appointment of Glen Conybeare as Global President of Reprise Commerce. The business unit dedicated to eCommerce within Reprise Digital was launched in late 2020 and has achieved significant growth despite uncertainty in the broader economy. This newly created role builds on the vision for Reprise Commerce to become a preferred agency partner for clients globally by adding enterprise-wide leadership of the business unit.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Patron Technology Announces Partnership with Event Marketing Platform Audience Republic

Thousands of event organizers working with Patron Technology will now have access to Audience Republic’s powerful suite of event marketing tools. Patron Technology, the industry-redefining event technology solution, today announced a new partnership with all-in-one event marketing platform Audience Republic. The partnership is poised to enable thousands of Patron Technology clients to tap into Audience Republic’s powerful suite of marketing tools tailor-made for event organizers.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Amplience Pinpoints The Success Factors For The New Commerce Era at ‘Experience Horizons’ Conference

Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, is hosting a virtual event that aims to guide, inform and inspire businesses that want to maximise the opportunities of the digital-first, customer-centric future. Marketing Technology News: Amplience Enables eCommerce SEO Optimisation Following Launch of Google...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Mood Media Acquires PlayNetwork

Leading provider of audio and visual solutions to expand Mood Media’s product offerings. Mood Media, the world’s leading in-store media solutions company driving elevated Customer Experiences, today announced it has acquired PlayNetwork, a global music technology partner and audiovisual systems provider supporting customer experience for brands worldwide from Octave Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy