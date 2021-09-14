CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Big Leap': Everything You Need to Know About the New Comedy Drama on Fox

New musical comedy drama "The Big Leap" starts on Fox next week but you can watch the first two episodes of the show online now.

Variety

‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV’s New British — and Streaming — Invasions

Television’s British invasion was on full display Sunday night at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they were expected to take, but also surprised in the races where their nominees weren’t considered the frontrunners. But the year also signaled TV’s permanent streaming invasion. For the first time in history, streamers took all three major program categories, as the comedy, drama and limited/anthology fields...
New For Fall: Fox Takes 'Big Leap' With Show About A Show

The new fall Fox series “The Big Leap” is a scripted TV drama about an unscripted reality-competition dance show -- basically, a show about a show within a show. As such, the show feels new and innovative, and it is both of these things up to a point. The only...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Reality shows inspire Fox drama 'Big Leap'

The show's title pretty much says it: An ensemble of actors, some familiar and others relative newcomers, are ready to take “The Big Leap.”. In a rare instance of a documentary (in this case, England's “Big Ballet”) inspiring a drama series, the Fox offering that premieres today, sees people from various backgrounds vie on an unscripted program for roles in a modern version of Tchaikovsky's legendary “Swan Lake.” Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays a producer trying to move past recent personal and professional setbacks as he and a choreographer (Mallory Jansen) tackle the project.
The Hollywood Reporter

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: TV Review

It took around five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to get awkward. We’d made it through the fairly arbitrary tribute to television scored to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson rapping and by the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky onstage despite ignoring Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused, it was over quickly and it appeared that host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the night’s first award. “There are way too many of us in this...
UPI News

'Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Mare' win big at the Emmy Awards

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Crown won the Best Drama honor and swept the acting categories at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday. The Netflix show's stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Drama. It also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Directing for a Drama.
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Leslie Bibb, Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean & Krista Marie Yu Join Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. Also cast in the project are Rachel Bloom, in her return to series television after her starring turn on her CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Michael McKean and Krista Marie Yu. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Calum Worthy also stars. Bibb plays Bree, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the...
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021: The good (Michaela Coel and ‘The Crown’), bad (lame comedy sketches) and ugly (playing off winners)

For the awards-obsessed writers and editors of Gold Derby, Emmys Sunday is one of the most anticipated days of the year. We eagerly await the opening of every envelope, listen intently to every speech and celebrate our savvy predictions while screaming over upsets we should have called. Below are our collective thoughts on Emmys 2021 from the best moments to the worst as well as those real head-scratchers. (See the winner’s list.) SEE Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) follows in Emmys footsteps of ‘SNL’ buddy Bill Hader (‘Barry’) GOOD Cedric the Entertainer! Yeah, he sorta disappeared around the midway point, but he kicked things off...
GoldDerby

Emmys mystery solved: How did ‘Ted Lasso’ win Comedy Series but lose directing and writing to ‘Hacks’

Fret not, Comedy Series champion “Ted Lasso,” your losses in both writing and directing put you in very accomplished company, including three-time series victor “Veep.” Though our exclusive combined odds had the Apple TV+ series winning the directing prize for the Zach Braff-helmed episode “Biscuits” and the writing award for the “Pilot” penned by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Brendan Hunt, “Hacks” ultimately won both Writing and Directing for its pilot episode “There Is No Line” written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky and directed by Aniello. Our readers ranked the episode second in writing and and...
TVLine

Let the Right One In: Demián Bichir Vampire Drama From Penny Dreadful Vet Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime is looking to “upend genre expectations” with new vampire drama Let the Right One In. The network on Wednesday handed a series order to the Demián Bichir-led adaptation, based on the 2004 Swedish novel and the 2008 film of the same name. Adapted by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful, Away), the 10-episode drama centers on Mark (The Bridge‘s Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Selena: The Series’ Madison Taylor Baez), “whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire,” per the official logline. “Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
