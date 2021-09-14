CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Newsom Fights For Survival In CA Recall

Radio NB
 8 days ago

Today is the California Recall Election to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom (D). Throughout the election Newsom has received support from top Democrats including President Biden who was in California Monday night campaigning to keep the California Governor in office. We speak with one of the many opponents running against Newsom in the recall election, businessman John Cox (R). He also ran against Newsom in 2018. Cox explains why he thinks Newsom should be recalled, what the people of California are really concerned about and if he thinks Newsom will change if he win today’s race. We also speak with Democratic strategist and FOX News contributor Leslie Marshall about why she’s voting to keep Newsom in office, why she is against recall elections and what she thinks about Republican frontrunner and conservative talk show host Larry Elder.

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wypr.org

Analysis: What's At Stake In CA's Gov. Gavin Newsom Recall Vote

UPDATE: (AP, Sept. 14, 2021, 8:21PM Pacific) California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has emphatically defeated an attempt to oust him from office, overcoming Republican criticism of COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses. Newsom bolted to a quick victory Tuesday boosted by healthy turnout in the overwhelmingly Democratic state. __________________________________
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Tomi Lahren
Person
Lucas Tomlinson
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4

CA recall: Gov. Newsom campaigns in Oakland days before election

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom made a campaign stop in Oakland Saturday. Three days ahead of the gubernatorial recall election, the governor addressed caregivers who have worked on the front lines during the pandemic — saying the consequences of this election are a matter of life and death.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Pres. Trump for 'feigning' election fraud in CA recall

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday blasted Republicans and former President Trump for "feigning" election fraud in the California recall election. "It's just a remarkable thing. We're four days out, the election hasn't even happened, and now they're all feigning election fraud," Newsom told reporters in Sacramento after casting his own ballot at the California Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guantanamo Bay#Democrats#Democratic#Fox News#Republican#Americans#Pentagon#Fox Nation
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott to Provide $100 Million to Local Governments to Fight Illegal Immigration

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the availability of $100 million in grant funding through the Operation Lone Star (OLS) Grant Program to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.   "The grant funding available through this program will strengthen our response to the crisis at the border and help keep our communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage local governments to apply for…
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Mary Trump offers pointed response to Donald Trump's new lawsuit

It was three years ago next week when The New York Times published one of the most devastating reports I've ever seen. In the first real breakthrough on understanding Donald Trump's controversial finances, the newspaper exposed evidence of "dubious tax schemes" and "outright fraud" that the Republican exploited to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from his father.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy