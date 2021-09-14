CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waltham, MA

Skyhawk Therapeutics Completes New Investment Round

By Skyhawk Therapeutics
homenewshere.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $133 million round of investment will allow Skyhawk to accelerate development of its novel small molecule RNA-modifying drug candidates into the clinic. WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC has led a $133 million oversubscribed investment round in Skyhawk, along with other major investors. This brings total equity funding plus partnership capital in the Company to over $600 million thus far, with potential future milestones of over $20 billion plus ongoing royalties.

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
gamesindustry.biz

StreamElements raises $100m in investment round

Live streaming tools provider StreamElements announced today that it raised $100 million in an investment funding. StreamElements said that the funding will go towards expanding its services to uploaded videos on YouTube and livestreaming on Trovo. The funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from PayPal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

New CEO At Mirati Therapeutics

Amid data readouts from adagrasib, sitravatinib programs, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has appointed David Meek as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Related: Mirati Posts Adagrasib Data In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer, FDA Filing Now On The Cards. Mr. Meek will also join the Company's Board of Directors. Earlier CEO Charles...
BUSINESS
homenewshere.com

Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, unveils a full rebrand including new logo and a complete website redesign, intended to better reflect the company's strategic vision, focus and its commitment to excellence.
BOSTON, MA
bioworld.com

Treefrog Therapeutics takes a big leap with $75M series B round

DUBLIN – Treefrog Therapeutics SA closed a $75 million series B round this week, which will help to increase its reach and its profile, as it pursues its highly ambitious objective to drive the adoption of a new way of making induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) at scale. The Bordeaux, France-based firm is not a CDMO in any sense, however. It is a fully fledged biotech, with early stage iPSC-based programs in Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular disease and bone marrow transplant, among others. It’s just that it is also attempting to revolutionize how those cells are cultivated before it administers them as therapies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Waltham, MA
Business
mainebiz.biz

Kelp grower completes funding round, adds business partners

Atlantic Sea Farms, a commercial kelp grower and processor, is preparing to expand with the completion of a funding round and the addition of business partners and board members. The amount of funding was not disclosed. New York City-based Desert Bloom Food Ventures, a fund that invests in and supports...
AGRICULTURE
DFW Community News

VROMO Closes $8m Investment Round To Accelerate Its Global Growth

VROMO, the Ireland based restaurant delivery SaaS business, led by Alan and Brian Hickey, is scaling its global operations with a Series A fundraise. No Such Ventures, the fast-growing Dutch VC offering flexible investments on a per deal basis and representing a group of fifty individual investors, is supporting VROMO’s growth as its Series A VC partner.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Hammond Startup Completes Seed Funding Round

HAMMOND - A Hammond-based startup focused on equity and inclusion training and completed a $1 million seed round of funding. Storybolt has developed a platform to connect companies with documentaries to educate employees on topics such as implicit bias, racial injustice and mental health. The funding round includes the first...
HAMMOND, IN
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida Funders invests in $106M seed round for financial product

September 15, 2021 - Florida Funders, a Tampa-based hybrid of a venture capital fund and an angel investor network, announced on Wednesday it has invested in California-based Grow Credit, a financial product that allows consumers to build credit for free. Florida Funders didn't disclose how much they invested into the $106 million seed round. Florida Funders' investment derived from its Fund 2 LLC, supporting Grow Credit’s investment in product development and marketing strategies to accelerate user acquisition, according to the announcement. The round also includes returning investors Mucker Capital and Commerce Ventures, with participation from Marqeta CEO Jason Gardner, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Omaze President Will Kassoy, and Matt Higgins, who is vice-chair of the Miami Dolphins.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Investment#Small Molecule#Company#Rna
massdevice.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News. Elizabeth Holmes trial opens, accused of ‘lying and cheating’
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics Announces Participation at the Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced that the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021. A corporate overview, presented by Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova, will be available to conference participants beginning...
NEWTOWN, PA
dailyhodl.com

Nakji Network Completes a $8.8 Million Private Round of Fundraising

Nakji Network, a blockchain big data focused startup has completed a capital raise of $8.8 million. Investors in the round include blockchain partners and venture capitalists such as Animoca Brands, CMS Holdings, Primitive Ventures, GBV, LD Capital, Rocket Fuel, One Block, Panony and other notable investors. This round of financing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

NFTs Are a New Investing Frontier

At RealMoney Tim Collins is convinced that NFTs have a very real future for investors. These digital assets, built on the same blockchain database technology that bitcoin and ethereum use, are seen by a lot of investors as the next cryptocurrency. Collins writes:. "As I've jumped deeper into the world...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Catabasis Renames As Astria Therapeutics With New Disease Focus

Once-struggling, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) is looking to hit the reset button with a new name and focus. Catabasis has been dragging for several years, weighed down mainly by the failure of the edasalonexent program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. After it failed in a late-stage study, Catabasis decided to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
propertyindustryeye.com

Tenant due diligence proptech platform completes £1m funding round

Homeppl, the UK-based tenant due diligence and guarantee technology business, has completed a £1m funding round. The successful funding marks the second round of investment for the fast-growing proptech, which works with a number of major property firms, including Knight Frank, JLL and Douglas & Gordon. The fast-growing technology business...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Eutelsat completes OneWeb equity investment

Satellite operator Eutelsat Communications has confirmed the closing of its $550 million €455.4m) equity investment in Low Earth Orbit service OneWeb announced on April 27th, 2021. Subject to completion of the subsequently announced investments in OneWeb by Bharti and Hanwha, Eutelsat will hold a 17.6 per cent stake. “We are...
BUSINESS
homenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Eric S. Hoffman, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Business Development

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Eric S. Hoffman, Ph.D. as senior vice president, business development. "The field of radiopharmaceuticals is experiencing a resurgence of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
homenewshere.com

NetNumber Launches Industry's Most Scalable SIP Routing Solution

SIP solution delivers unprecedented features and performance for Communication Service Providers. LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- NetNumber announced today the general availability of its new SIP Routing Engine (SRE) solution. SRE is a feature rich routing solution that brings a fully hardened SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) routing capability into a logically centralized network node, allowing Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to create an intelligent SIP routing layer that can reduce their network CAPEX and OPEX.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy