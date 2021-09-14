CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Mafia made the Steelers an offer they couldn't refuse, but they refused it anyway

By Anthony Defeo
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany NFL teams have fanbases that become famous in their own regard and often transcend the squad they actually root for in terms of notoriety. The Steelers obviously have Steeler Nation, a proud fanbase that likes to Twirl Terrible Towels at Heinz Field and talk smack on Twitter. The Browns have the Dawg Pound, a raucous fanbase that enjoys wearing dog masks and barking like them while attending games at FirstEnergy Stadium—and annoying Steelers fans on Twitter. The Seahawks have their 12th Man, a fanbase that’s really loud at Lumen Field—and also on Twitter when complaining about Super Bowl XL. The Packers have the Cheeseheads. I’m sure even the Jaguars have a fanbase. What is it known for other than being very quiet during Jaguars games at TIAA Bank Field—and very noisy on Twitter when talking about the previous day’s Florida Gator’s matchup? I think that’s it, actually.

