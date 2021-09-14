A 20-Year Megadrought Threatens Hydropower In The West

What’s happening with water issues in the U.S. West is more than just concerning. With wildfires raging and water sparse, it’s been a rough summer and unfortunately, forecasts for this fall and winter aren’t too promising. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting warm and dry conditions to continue through November and beyond.
SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — As the drought worsens in Marin County, water officials are considering an expensive solution: desalination. That plan could land the county in a bidding war.
Desalination is an idea that surfaces every time drought comes around and usually gets set aside as soon as the drought passes. Now, Marin is taking another look at taking water from right out of the bay.
“So we previously looked at a permanent desalination facility back in 2010,” says Emma Detwiler of the Marin Municipal Water District. “It would be placed down in San Rafael, by the bay, close to the Central...
Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
It’s no secret whatsoever that it can be a little chilly – to say it nicely – here in North Dakota. Typical winter temperatures are below freezing and sometimes stormy, so it’s no surprise to hear that the Farmer’s Almanac has forecasted more of the same for this coming winter. Okay, alright – there’s no […]
The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
A Farmers’ Almanac forecast formula used for hundreds of years is predicting winter whiplash weather as the final months of 2021 find traction into 2022. The D.C. region is split between the almanac’s Northeast and Southeast forecast zones, which can make its prognostications tricky. “The Farmers’ Almanac is saying it’s...
A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
It's the first day of fall in Canada but some parts of the country apparently missed the memo and have skipped ahead to winter!. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning on September 22 for areas along the Dempster Highway in Yukon and 10 to 15 centimetres of snow with local accumulations of 20 centimetres is expected. According to The Weather Network, this is the first snowfall warning of the season.
This year's active tropical season continues as more activity ramps up in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Seventeen raised into Tropical Storm Rose Sunday afternoon, about 370 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Coal plants have been closing across the country, which is good for the climate, not good for certain communities that need jobs and property taxes. In Hayden, Colo., with a population of 2,000 people, a power plant is slated to close down in the coming years. Now instead of demolishing the facility, it could become a new kind of renewable energy storage.
Fall is in the air. That means the weather will be cooler, the leaves will start to change, and most importantly, the salmon will be making their seasonal migration! You can catch a view of the fall salmon run from numerous spots around Northern California, but Feather River Fish Hatchery is definitely a hot spot. […]
Climate-caused disruptions to the North Atlantic jet stream are likely to have drastic weather-related consequences for societies on both sides of the Atlantic, research in Greenland indicates. New research provides insights into how the position and intensity of the North Atlantic jet stream has changed during the past 1,250 years....
According to the National Weather Service, at 3:20 p.m. EDT today, the Autumnal Equinox (the moment when the length of daylight and darkness are almost perfectly equal) occurs. And with it? The official* start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. *If you are a human that follows the Starbucks calendar,...
After the City of Victor declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, the City of Driggs is now doing the same.
How safe do you feel living here in Bismarck? Do you go for a walk at night? Any fears of violence in our city? Here is a list compiled by the FBI for 2019 - they kept statistics on 45 cities from North Dakota - everything from population to robbery/burglary/arson and violent crime. Any guesses before we begin on which North Dakota Town had the most violent crimes? Here are the top 13.
Some things are so perfectly natural that you can set your watch by them; daylight, nighttime, the coming and going of seasons, the comings and goings of the tides… those kinds of things. Here in the Hoosier State, we’re treated to a “special event,” so to speak, starring Mother Nature and her fascinating timing. Year […]
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The Four Guardsmen, a group of trees that form a natural entryway on the road to the forest, were successfully protected...
