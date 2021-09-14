AdvaMed Statement on Administration’s Opposition to Expanding Medicare Patient Access to Breakthrough Medicare Technologies
September 13 2021 – AdvaMed, the leading global trade association for medical technology manufacturers, released the following statement from President and CEO Scott Whitaker on the Administration’s proposal to fully repeal the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) rule that would have allowed immediate access to FDA-designated and -approved “breakthrough” technologies for Medicare patients suffering from debilitating illnesses and conditions that existing treatments and technologies are unable to address:southfloridahospitalnews.com
