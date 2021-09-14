Original Printings of Historical Texts Showcased at Maryland State Capital
The "Founding Freedoms" exhibit runs daily through November 14 at the Annapolis State House. An exhibit showcasing historical texts in American history just opened at Maryland's capital. Called Founding Freedoms: The Essential American Documents, visitors can examine printings of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights at the time of their drafting, as well as insight into the nation's early roots as a democracy.ourcommunitynow.com
