Prepare to protect for FEMA's National Preparedness Month

By Candace Monacelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 8 days ago
"Prepare to Protect" is the 2021 theme for FEMA’s National Preparedness Month.

This month focuses on getting families ready to take on anything from a house fire or hazardous waste spills to severe storms with power outages or even the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA gives us four steps to get prepared... make a plan, build a kit, low-cost / no-cost and teach the youth. Preparing these four steps ahead of time can eliminate extra stress and anxiety when disasters hit our community.

If you would like more information on FEMA’s National Preparedness month, visit their ready.gov . There, you will find so many resources and even more helpful tips for teachers to use in their classroom.

FEMA also has an app you can download to access all their plans and even sign up for disaster alerts in your town.

