Oswego, N.Y. — The Oswego County Health Department announced Tuesday its plans to spray pesticides over about 12,000 acres of land to help combat mosquito-borne viruses. The aerial spraying is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in parts of the towns of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings, according to a news release issued by Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. The spraying will be resumed Friday night if they are unable to finish the entire area in one night, he said.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO