It could have been a bad situation. Penn State, after all, lost the two starting defensive ends from its 2020 team, and both Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney were talented enough to make NFL rosters this fall. It also lost its top backup, the freakishly athletic Adisa Isaac, who suffered an injury during the offseason that, while not related to football, sure might keep him away from the game for the rest of the season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO