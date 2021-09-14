CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear of the Day: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

By Benjamin Rains
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar Tree, Inc. DLTR stock has fallen nearly 20% in 2021 and it tumbled following its second quarter earnings release near the end of August. Wall Street dumped the stock after the discount retail powerhouse warned about supply-chain setbacks and rising costs possibly impacting its profits. The Basics. Dollar Tree...

