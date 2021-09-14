Are you sure, Arsene? Former Arsenal boss Wenger claims Mikel Arteta has a 'squad full of quality' at his disposal - despite just one win from their opening four Premier League matches
Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have the potential to turn around their Premier League form following an awful start to the season. The Gunners finally scored their first goal of the campaign on Saturday, as well as grabbing their first points, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck in a 1-0 home win over Norwich.www.chatsports.com
