Are you sure, Arsene? Former Arsenal boss Wenger claims Mikel Arteta has a 'squad full of quality' at his disposal - despite just one win from their opening four Premier League matches

As recently as March, Mikel Arteta left no room for ambiguity when asked how close Arsenal were to being his side: "Very far. Very, very far." However, a few months and almost £150m worth of investment later and there is scarce cause for contradiction from the Spanish manager; this - specifically, the side that earned the club's first Premier League win of the season at home to Norwich on Saturday afternoon - is now Arteta's Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO