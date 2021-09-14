iPhone 13: the 6 biggest new features to expect
The iPhone 13 is imminent – Apple's next phone is all but certain to be revealed at today's Apple Event, along side AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7. As is always the case with these things, rumours and leaks over the last few months have given us a lot of pointers for what to expect from the new phones. There's still plenty of room for surprises, of course, but this year always looked likely to be one of evolution rather than revolution, and the expected feature list reflects that.www.t3.com
Comments / 0