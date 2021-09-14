CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13: the 6 biggest new features to expect

T3.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone 13 is imminent – Apple's next phone is all but certain to be revealed at today's Apple Event, along side AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7. As is always the case with these things, rumours and leaks over the last few months have given us a lot of pointers for what to expect from the new phones. There's still plenty of room for surprises, of course, but this year always looked likely to be one of evolution rather than revolution, and the expected feature list reflects that.

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite releasing two smartwatches in 2020, Apple’s solid history of a yearly update tells us there's also a 7th gen Apple Watch arriving this Fall. What could we get? Patents and rumors point to the possibility of a different design, greater battery life, a new way to unlock the watch, and monitoring tech to keep tabs on your blood pressure and blood sugars.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11#Iphone X#Apple Watch Series#Android
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Digital Trends

New Apple iOS 15 features emerge in Tips app in advance of iPhone 13 launch

One week ahead of Apple’s “California Streaming” event, Apple iPhone users are getting a peek at what the future holds for iOS 15. The Tips app began pushing notifications officially announcing upcoming iOS 15 features that are likely to roll out alongside the iPhone 13, which is widely expected to be unveiled at the September 14 event.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

9 new iPhone 13 features you should know before you buy

The iPhone 13 comes out on September 24. Before you put down your money, here's what you need to know about Apple's new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini. Design-wise, the iPhone 13 isn’t all that different from the iPhone 12. Same flat sides, same aluminum frame on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and same stainless steel on the iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

AirPods 3 | 7 New Features and Changes to Expect This Month

Along with the entire iPhone 13 lineup that’s expected to debut at Apple’s California streaming event next week, it looks like there’s a good chance we’ll see Apple actually show off a new version of AirPods for the first time in five years. While it’s hard to pin down any...
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Apple’s New iPhone Features 'Cinematic Mode' for Filming Videos

"That's really bringing it up to the professional film cameras," cinematographer Greig Fraser says during Apple's Tuesday event. Apple’s iPhone 13 includes a new camera feature called “cinematic mode” that’s designed to help filmmakers and amateurs shoot and edit better footage from their device, the company said on Tuesday during its annual September event.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone 13, other products at annual event

Apple will take the stage Tuesday for its much-anticipated annual September product launch event, where it’s expected to unveil a new line of iPhones with better battery life and camera capabilities. The event is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Apple’s website, like last...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy