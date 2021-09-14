Christine J. Loh: “Play from your heart, and enjoy the moment”
Play from your heart, and enjoy the moment. The violin, indeed, has a significant learning curve. You will struggle with difficult techniques and must learn to overcome them. Think with your head, and feel the music with your heart. A few minutes on stage requires many hours of practice. It takes discipline and dedication to be successful. The power of musicians is our ability to transport our audience to another world with our music. When all the different elements of a piece of music come together, that beautiful moment is truly worth the effort!thriveglobal.com
