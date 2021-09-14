CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If today were your last day?

By Mark Danaher
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I watched a rerun of a 2005 Stanford University commencement address by Steve Jobs. This time, though, his story about death was more meaningful. Here are his words that I keep thinking about. “I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.’ Remembering that I will be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything — all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure — these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.”

Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
luxurylaunches.com

They are some of the richest people on this planet but these 8 billionaires won’t be leaving a fortune but a modest sum for their children. Worth $130B, Bill Gates’ kids will only get $10 million each.

One of the impending benefits of belonging to a family of billionaires is that the children, and most times posterity, can find themselves landing a favorable inheritance. The billions that these children can earn overnight is enviable, while many may begin to compare these lot to their own rotten luck and misfortune. However, it is still entirely up to these billionaire parents whether or not they want to leave their billions in the hands of their offspring, preferring to leave them for a bigger cause or provide a bigger lesson encouraging their children to work and make their own billions. In certain countries, namely India, this can drag families to court and front-page headlines, but the west seems to be more civilized in this matter, allowing the billionaires to decide to do exactly as they please with their fortune.
CELEBRITIES
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
