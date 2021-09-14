CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cola Water’s Song: Francis Bebey #Cameroon 🇨🇲

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Cover picture for the articleIn Cameroon, there is the legacy of coffee cola. The daily observers, who sit and watch the city go by, clearly have a story to tell. Coffee Cola. Coffee Cola!. What is the sweetness, which gives it that specific tingle? How does it introduce a special taste to the Cameroonian sensory? How have people gathered around the very artistry of coffee cola? What laughter, jokes, and personal testimonies have been observed? There are different ones, should we agree? For one person has the power to tell different stories. They are given the power to paint the most beautiful of rainbows in the storytelling of humanity.

