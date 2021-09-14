CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Pees on Priest During Baptism in Hilarious Video

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video of an infant’s baptism gone wrong is now going viral. The father was live-streaming the christening of his seven-month-old son at a Greek church in New York City last month. But he did not expect to catch the moment his son would return the favor with some of his own holy water…meaning he peed right on the priest!

