Jenise Ogle of Odyssey Impact: “Inclusion is worth fighting for!”

This post originally appeared on Hope and Outrage from Tanesha Peeples on July 15. Y’all, are they still teaching Greek mythology in schools? Interestingly, it used to be one of my favorite subjects in grammar school. Now, in retrospect—and with an abolitionist mind—I realize it was just another subject taking up space that could’ve been used to teach real history. But, it’s also come in handy in thinking about the political strategy being used to oppress Black people. Here’s where this randomness came from.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO