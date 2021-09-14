The Self-Therapeutic Process of Painting

There are many reasons why someone might paint; to express their feelings, to de-stress, or simply for fun. It’s an almost automatic escape from the stresses of daily life, allowing people to temporarily step away from their issues and truly focus on what is in front of them. It can be an intensely personal experience, Says Georges Chahwan. It allows an individual to focus on producing a unique and personally significant piece of art. While it may be beautiful, it has the added bonus of allowing people to communicate with themselves and others during the process. The end result may be one of serenity, but the process is often quite cathartic.