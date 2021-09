Hard to believe it's already been a year. Thinking back on it, that year has flown by so fast and it's almost felt like I JUST moved here a month ago. But so much has happened, we've done so many awesome things, and we have had some fantastic experiences since my wife, our six-year-old son, and I started calling Colorado home. Oh, and we can't forget about our dog Lucy and Kozmoe the Kitty either.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO