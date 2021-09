It's Thursday, which means that the Epic Games Store has once again been updated with free video games for users! This week, the Epic Games Store has two options available: Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered! The two titles are live now, and will be free through September 16th, when the next free options will be made available. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, players must only claim the games by September 16th. Once that's been done, they will remain part of the user's library forever! For those that have never played either game, this is a great incentive to check them out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO