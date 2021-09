A lot of people don’t take the time to just stop and think about where they want to go. This results in many of us ending up somewhere that we don’t want to be. It’s important to remember that it’s never too late to re-evaluate where you are in life and work toward building a future that stimulates your mind and enriches your life. I speak to Emilie West, an Expert in Business Coaching, Career Growth and Speaking Engagements, and Harsha Boralessa, an Expert in Investment Banking, a Neuroscience and Psychology Podcast Host, and Author of an upcoming Career Development book, about how to examine your career path and consciously create a fulfilling career.

