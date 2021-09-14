CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What is the Key to Permanent Happiness?

By DadaBhagwan
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery one of us is in a constant pursuit of happiness. We are drawn to happiness that we get from food, clothes, home and other material goods, from money, fame, status, etc. and also from our friends, family, relatives and in the company of various people. However, how often may you have experienced that after being to a nice restaurant or buying a new item of clothing or having attended an important event, we initially feel quite happy, but soon afterwards, we feel a feeling of emptiness or find ourselves frustrated or troubled by some or the other source of suffering therein.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Intrinsic Motivation: The Key to Your Happiness

How do you choose a career path? How do you choose a college? Why do you apply for a job? Unfortunately for many people, the answer to these questions is usually anything but “because I love this”. This is understandable. Many external factors affect our decisions: the cost education or living, parental and societal pressure, prestige, and so on. These extrinsic motivators can keep you going for a while but eventually will result in burnout. If you seek success and happiness in your professional life, intrinsic motivation is the only driving force that keeps you going for years and decades.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Key To A Long Life?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s something that used to be rare, but it’s becoming much more common. More people are living to 100, especially in the U.S. In fact, next week, Presbyterian Homes in Bloomington is celebrating 10 residents turning 100-plus. So it got us wondering, what is the key to a long life? WCCO went straight to the source to answer that Good Question. Doraine Bingham will be 102 on Nov. 3. Diana Koelling turned 100 on June 20. They live in Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington. Bingham and Koelling have quite the stories to tell, because their life stories span more than a century. Koelling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Thrive Global

Your Friend, The Narcissist, Part 1

At one time or another, in our lives, we have all had that one friend. You know: that friend who takes up all of the oxygen in the room, who has to be the center of attention, and who seems to take pleasure in your misadventures, instead of your successes.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

3 Mental Exercises To Overcome Any Challenge In Life

Are you the type of person who has dreams, but doesn’t know how to accomplish them?. Don’t worry! I used to think that way too. Even though I’ve achieved some pretty cool things so far – traveling abroad, having multiple businesses… this list goes on – there are still many things which I want to do in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiritual Science#Self Realization
Thrive Global

3 Pandemic-Proof Tips to Positivity

While none of us could have anticipated the dramatic changes that this pandemic would usher in, one thing remains certain: We can’t change our circumstances, but we can always re-examine the way we react to them. “Yeah. Pretty basic stuff,” you might quip. Yet, have you thought about what magic...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

12 Ways to Flourish in Midlife

Midlife can be messy, jarring, brilliant, confusing, distressing, and freeing—all at the same time. It’s definitely not for sissies. But let’s face it, life has always been messy and beautiful and everything in between. You came into this life for the adventure of it. To experience ALL of it. And now, you’re 40ish (50ish, 60ish, 70ish…or beyond). Life is changing. Life is change…again, and again, and again.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Do You Tend to Cultivate or Sabotage Your Joy?

Life gifts us with many wonderful happenings and magical ordinary moments, bringing us pure heartfelt joy and happiness. Only that when we are too busy, too distracted or simply have our priorities messed up, we might fully miss out these moments and positive feelings. Few years ago, in the midst of busy-overwhelmed-distracted season of my life, I embarked on a journey to increase my self-awareness and mindfulness. And choosing more joy has been natural part of it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Healing Journey Is Bullshit

My name is Eric Schleien. However, when I was a kid I was called Eric “Slime” or “the cootie boy.” For a lot of my life, I thought there was something wrong with me. Here’s what happened. I was 7 years old and on the playground in school. A girl named Eva walked up to me and screamed “Eric Schleien you have cooties!” Everyone around me laughed. My chest closed up, I emotionally shut down, and I felt completely disconnected in my own body. At that moment, I told myself there’s something wrong with me, and then I spent many years collecting evidence to fit my case until it just became the way it was. However, the “I” was not really me but the little voice in my head that is constantly running in the background spewing automatic thoughts. Who I am is the one who notices the little voice. Those two I’s – the one that is an expression of the Self and one that is the automatic machinery going on in the background that we have is often collapsed into the same thing. For the purpose of this article going forward: when I refer to “myself” I’m speaking of the Self or the one who notices the automatic survival machinery. When I refer to my “identity” I’m speaking to the automatic machinery, the roughly 60,000 thoughts I have per day.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FITNESS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy