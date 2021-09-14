What is the Key to Permanent Happiness?

My name is Eric Schleien. However, when I was a kid I was called Eric “Slime” or “the cootie boy.” For a lot of my life, I thought there was something wrong with me. Here’s what happened. I was 7 years old and on the playground in school. A girl named Eva walked up to me and screamed “Eric Schleien you have cooties!” Everyone around me laughed. My chest closed up, I emotionally shut down, and I felt completely disconnected in my own body. At that moment, I told myself there’s something wrong with me, and then I spent many years collecting evidence to fit my case until it just became the way it was. However, the “I” was not really me but the little voice in my head that is constantly running in the background spewing automatic thoughts. Who I am is the one who notices the little voice. Those two I’s – the one that is an expression of the Self and one that is the automatic machinery going on in the background that we have is often collapsed into the same thing. For the purpose of this article going forward: when I refer to “myself” I’m speaking of the Self or the one who notices the automatic survival machinery. When I refer to my “identity” I’m speaking to the automatic machinery, the roughly 60,000 thoughts I have per day.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO