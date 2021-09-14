CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Top Picks- All you need to know about managing your child’s anger

By Lina Ashar
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Anger Management Tips for Children [Scholastic.com]: As it turns out, young children have a lot to be angry about. They’re little. They aren’t allowed to do everything they want. They fail at many of the things they try. Bigger people tell them what to do, and since those people are also stronger, they can make them do it. Three to 5-year-olds perceive danger even when it is not present, or they overreact to it. They seek protection by going on the offensive. At this stage, impulses are hard to control, and the ability to stop, listen to the other side, and seek out common ground for negotiation and compromise is barely a glimmer. It may seem obvious to adults, but a young child needs to learn that anger is the name she can attach to certain feelings and the physical sensations that come with anger: a pounding heart, heavy breathing, and a feeling of getting warm. You can help your child in the heat of the moment by acknowledging and naming the emotion: “I can see that you are angry right now.”

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Your Friend, The Narcissist, Part 1

At one time or another, in our lives, we have all had that one friend. You know: that friend who takes up all of the oxygen in the room, who has to be the center of attention, and who seems to take pleasure in your misadventures, instead of your successes.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

3 Mental Exercises To Overcome Any Challenge In Life

Are you the type of person who has dreams, but doesn’t know how to accomplish them?. Don’t worry! I used to think that way too. Even though I’ve achieved some pretty cool things so far – traveling abroad, having multiple businesses… this list goes on – there are still many things which I want to do in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anger Management#Scholastic Com#Childmind Org
WebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ScienceAlert

There's a Serious Problem With How Heart Symptoms Are Treated in Women, Study Reveals

When it comes to misbehaving hearts, getting the best possible care and timely treatment can be a matter of life or death. Unfortunately, it's been shown over and over again that women aren't as likely to get such care. A new study has reinforced that finding – although women and men have different proportions of types of heart conditions, new data reveal women with heart problems are less likely than men with similar conditions to receive treatment. "In this study, we assessed differences in the evidence-based treatment received by men and women with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndromes and in their outcomes (in-hospital and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Before Bedtime, Say Dietitians

There's nothing more tempting than a late-night visit to the refrigerator. You finished dinner hours ago, you're watching your favorite show on Netflix, and the leftover slice of cake is calling your name. So what really happens when you indulge in a snack before bed? Is it a big deal,...
FITNESS
healththoroughfare.com

Concierge Medicine: All You Need to Know About This Health Care Model

The phrase “concierge medicine” sounds very mysterious and fancy. And it is! But look deeper into what it actually entails and where it comes from. You will find that it has tremendous value and could very well become one of the most used components in your health care system over time. Concierge Medicine is an integrated system that offers you real-time assistance with prescriptions, doctors’ appointments, rehab services, and more. In short, it gives you access to a network of physicians at lower prices than getting your care directly from the doctor’s office or hospital.
HEALTH
marymount.edu

What you need to know about prioritizing your mental health in college

The transition to college can be challenging. One of the biggest differences between high school and college is the shift in responsibility. It is up to you to create your class schedule, make the effort to get to know your professors, ensure that you know the material being taught in your classes, decide when to go to bed and wake up, determine what is an appropriate diet and speak up if you need help. These demands can be overwhelming and can affect your mental health.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy