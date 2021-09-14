Diablo 2 remaster cutscenes look like how I remember the originals
I appreciate when a remaster of an old game looks like my memories of the original, a rose-tinted vision which would crumble if I looked at even one screenshot. Blizzard and Vicarious Visions have managed that with Diablo 2: Resurrected, from what I've seen, and a new trailer focuses on the redone cutscenes. And yeah, this is how I remember D2 cutscenes looking? They were dead fancy and high-tech, yeah? Must have looked like this?www.rockpapershotgun.com
