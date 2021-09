NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Transportation on Wednesday unveiled new fast chargers for electric vehicles. The message: this is the future. “All you do is, take the charger out, plug it into your car, you select your payment method — either RFID or credit card reader. Credit card, tap your card,” Jonathan Rosen, a senior project manager with EV Connect, said, demonstrating the payment method system.

