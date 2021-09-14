CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Debut As A Couple At Met Gala 2021

By Vianne Burog
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin made their Met Gala debut as a pair Monday. Bieber has only attended the event once while Baldwin has made six consecutive appearances in recent years. Baldwin arrived at the Met Gala donning a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured decorated plunging neckline,...

www.ibtimes.com

Elite Daily

This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Wore a Jeweled Saint Laurent Gown to the Met Gala

Hailey Bieber chose a classic gown for this year's Met Gala. Wearing a strapless column gown by Saint Laurent, the design featured a plunging V-shaped neckline studded with rhinestones. She accessorized the look with a square-diamond necklace and wore her hair in loose waves. Bieber walked the red carpet with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin’s Cousin Ireland Defends Her After Fans Chant ‘Selena Gomez’ At The Met Gala

Hailey Baldwin’s cousin Ireland came to her defense after overzealous fans heckled her and Justin Bieber about his ex, Selena Gomez, at the Met Gala. Never go against the family. That appears to be the motto Ireland Baldwin is living by after a crowd of excited fans heckled Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber about Selena Gomez at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. A TikTok video Hailey posted on the platform showed the famous couple walking the carpet as fans could be heard chanting, “Selena! Selena! Selena!”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey match in black at their first Met Gala together... exactly three years since they secretly married at a NYC courthouse

Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey rang in their third anniversary as a married couple at this year's star-studded Met Gala on Monday night. As the pair arrived to the America: A Lexicon of Fashion-themed event in black, the lovebirds looked every inch the fashion forward power couple. While...
CELEBRITIES
Hailey Baldwin
Ilana Glazer
Justin Bieber
Keke Palmer
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Hailey Baldwin At The Met Gala Is All Anyone’s Talking About

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin ran into each other at the 2021 Met Gala & everyone is saying how ‘awkward’ the encounter was. Shawn Mendes, 23, and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 24, were getting ready in their hotel for the 2021 Met Gala in a new video for Vogue. In the “Get Ready” video, the couple recorded their entire day leading up to the main event, and towards the end of the eight-minute video, they run into Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, in the lobby. The video has since gone viral on TikTok because people think it is the most awkward run-in ever.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailey Baldwin Dazzles in a Sequined Minidress & Chocolate Sandals for ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ Premiere

Hailey Baldwin brought down the house as she attended the premiere of her husband’s new film. Taking place at the Edge in New York, the model was a supportive wife as they previewed the “Justin Bieber: Our World” for Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. For the occasion, Baldwin stunned in a high-neck and high-slit minidress coated in a red snakeskin sequins. Her “Baby” singer counterpart went more casual for the premiere in a turtleneck sweater, wide-leg jeans and a fishing hat. As for footwear, Baldwin kept with her usual taste by tapping Femme LA for her sandals of the evening. The brown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uncrazed.com

Hailey Bieber Responds To Justin Bieber Mistreatment Rumours

Hailey Bieber has responded to a number of rumours about her marriage to Justin Bieber. Bieber appeared on 4D with Demi Lovato to address the public’s deception of her. She explains that she has no issue being known as “Justin’s wife”. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hailey Bieber Is Reportedly Not Pregnant Following Speculation After Justin Bieber Touched Her Stomach At The Met Gala

Hailey and Justin Bieber will not be welcoming their first child just yet. After the husband-and-wife duo stunned on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13, rumors went into over drive that a baby might be on the way. As the couple posed in coordinating black La Maison Drew and Saint Laurent looks, Justin sparked speculation that the two were expecting after he posed with his hand on his other half's stomach.
CELEBRITIES
