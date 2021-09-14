CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass in single-stream recycling is hard on machines and hard to recycle, but a new Connecticut program offers a solution

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 8 days ago
Increasing costs for municipal recycling of plastic bags and bottles are pushing state lawmakers to ban single-use plastic bags and expand Connecticut's bottle deposit system. Hartford Courant Archives

The state is touting a new program in western Connecticut designed to ensure glass is recycled, but many residents in the affected towns are not on board with the extra effort required.

Pickle and pasta jars, wine and liquor bottles and other glass containers that people throw into single-stream recycling bins end up broken and contaminated with other materials, making recycling more difficult and costly. Much of the “dirty” glass ends up in landfills.

The Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRRA), which serves Danbury and 13 other communities, is now urging residents to separate “food grade” glass containers and bring them to local drop-off centers. Acceptable glass containers include most food jars and most clear and tinted beverage containers.

The voluntary program started Sept. 1 and so far, reaction among residents has ranged from absolute enthusiasm to complete apathy, HRRA Executive Director Jennifer Heaton-Jones said Monday.

“We know that some residents don’t bother, don’t care,” Heaton-Jones said. “All we can do is tell them the story of glass.”

Part of that story involves the planned shutdown of the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford next year and the certainty that much of Connecticut’s waste will be going to out-of-state landfills. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection calls the current situation a solid waste crisis and urges recycling as one of the main solutions.

Bits of paper, metal and plastic get attached to broken glass in the mixed recycling stream, decreasing the amount of material that can be successfully recycled. Although it’s a state-mandated recyclable, food-grade glass is difficult and more costly to recycle once it’s broken and mixed with other recyclables.

Machines and employees at recycling facilities, according to HRRA, cannot remove all the contamination. Also, pieces of glass attach to paper, cardboard, and other recyclables, contaminating the bails and reducing their market value. Glass is hard on equipment, too, accelerating wear and tear on conveyor belts, screens and other moving parts, according to HRRA.

HRRA has partnered with Strategic Materials Inc. and Urban Mining. Glass that residents drop off at one of 12 sites is shipped directly to the two companies, Heaton-Jones said. With a recently opened processing plant in Beacon Falls, Urban Mining uses recycled glass to make a component called Pozzotive for high performance concrete. Strategic Materials, which has a plant in South Windsor, is the nation’s largest glass recycler, and processes glass for fiberglass insulation, food and beverage containers, reflective materials and other consumer and industrial products.

HRRA’s program to separate and capture the higher-value food-grade glass from other recyclable materials will improve the efficiency of recycling programs, lower costs to homeowners and municipalities and benefit the environment, according to DEEP.

“We must take proactive steps to reduce and manage the amount of in-state waste we produce in order to provide system reliability, environmental sustainability, and fiscal predictability for our municipalities,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.

The HRRA program, Dykes said, also aligns with Connecticut’s recently improved Bottle Bill (Public Act 21-58), which calls for a minimum of 80% of wine and liquor bottles sold in the state to be recycled by 2023.

The HRRA region includes Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Kent, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Redding, Ridgefield, Roxbury, Sherman, Weston, and Wilton.

For more information about the glass recycling program, visit hrra.org .

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

