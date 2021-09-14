Inter unveil striking new third kit for 2021/22 season
Inter have rounded out their line of 2021/22 kits with a bold third strip designed to promote the club's push for equality and inclusion in society. The Nerazzurri have divided opinion with two snake-themed home and away kits for the current campaign, with some fans head over heels in love with them and others blasting them for straying away from tradition. In other words, it's the same as basically every kit release these days.www.90min.com
