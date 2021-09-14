Beating, abduction of 64-year-old at grocery store the latest in series of violent car thefts in Connecticut

State police have revealed chilling details about the gunpoint robbery, carjacking and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman in a supermarket parking lot in Marlborough last weekend.

They also released pictures of one of two young men they say are responsible and their getaway car, which resembles an 1999-2003 Acura TL. The woman, who doesn’t know her attackers, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Her ordeal is the latest in a series of increasingly brazen and violent crimes in Connecticut involving cars, whether they are carjackings or shots being fired during car burglaries.

The 64-year-old’s three-hour nightmare started as a Saturday evening shopping trip to the Big Y in the small town of fewer than 7,000 people.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, the woman told police, she was putting groceries in her car when two men approached and demanded money. They threw her into the backseat, state police said.

Armed with a handgun, they threw a bag over her head and struck her in the face with a hard object several times, police said.

They then stole her car, with her in the backseat, police said. They stopped at DND Food Mart in East Hartford, where one of the suspects used her ATM card to get money. A surveillance camera captured his image.

They drove to Berlin, where they threw the woman out of her car. They then drove behind a building where they lit the vehicle on fire, leaving in what state police said appears to be an older-model Acura.

The suspects were described as young Black men. Anyone with information about the pair or their car is asked to call state police Det. Frank Cuoco at 860-465-5469.

Connecticut has been plagued by escalating violence around car thefts, with residents being fired on and even shot when they confront people, often youths, going through their cars. A Glastonbury woman was shot at when she called out to trespassers in the middle of the night in early July, and a Hartford man was shot through the thigh when he approached car burglars with a golf club later that month.

There also has been an increase in carjackings, some of which took place in broad daylight and targeted luxury cars.

“It does seem to be a pattern of individuals who are carjacking and creating havoc,” state police Col. Stavros Mellekas told reporters Tuesday.

On a Saturday afternoon last month in Rocky Hill, a group of thieves yanked a woman out of a Porsche outside Mozzicato Bakery and stole the car, police said. Less than a week later, the same vehicle the thieves used when they first pulled up to the Porsche, a Volkswagen Atlas, was used at a carjacking outside a West Hartford post office.

In the second case, a woman had put her 2022 Genesis Gv70, Hyundai’s luxury brand, into reverse after mailing a letter when two males, one armed with a handgun, approached the driver’s side window, ordered her to get out. They then drove off in her car, police said.

Also in August, two males followed a Wethersfield man as he turned into his driveway late one night, pulled him out of his 2005 silver Acura TL and assaulted him. They took off in the Acura and the other car, a dark Nissan sedan, police said.

And in Glastonbury, two thieves wearing ski masks approached a man who had just gotten back into his Lexus after placing clothing in a donation bin outside a gas station. They pulled him out of his car and stole it.

Police said the thieves appeared to be targeting high-end cars. It wasn’t clear Tuesday if the Marlborough kidnapping is connected to the previous carjackings.

“As with any robbery related case, one of the first things investigators do is look to determine if it’s a part of any pattern,” said Lt. Brian Foley, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services. “I have complete confidence that the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes detectives will do exactly that.”

Asked about increased crime and the Marlborough incident Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is concentrating on trying to reduce the number of crimes committed by teenagers.

“I think the most important thing is let’s see how getting people back to school makes a difference. Get them off the street,’’ Lamont said. “We had a lot of high school-aged kids who haven’t been in school for a long time. Number two, we’re getting the money out to the social service agencies so they can reach out to young people — those at risk — and head them off. Those who are a first offender, make sure that they just don’t go home, but they come in for some of the supports they need.’’

He added, “For those chronic, repeat offenders, we now have in place a way that the judge knows that. If that kids steals a car, and they come to Manchester and they get picked up here … we’re going to know whether that’s a repeat offender and where that person ought to go to keep our communities safe. I think that’s a good place to start.’’

Courant staff writers Jessika Harkay and Edmund Mahony contributed to this report.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .