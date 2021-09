At the moment, ARGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARGO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO