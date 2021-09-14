Ben Simmons very real in his threats not to show up?

Jon Krawczynski: Everyone that you talked to in the league believes that Simmons will eventually be traded, that the Sixers cannot afford to hold on to him and that Simmons is being very real in his threats not to show up.

Will Ben Simmons be a Sixer on opening night?

Brian Windhorst on Ben Simmons: I know of at least one other team who is a small market team that has made an offer and has a lot of interest and it just hasn’t gotten public yet -via Apple Podcasts / September 13, 2021

Darren Wolfson: My understanding is Gersson (Rosas) communicated with Daryl (Morey), maybe some others in the Philadelphia front office… ‘OK, KAT off the table. Anthony Edwards off the table, everybody else on the table.’ But then like in the same breath, my understanding is D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons… They have a relationship. They played together in high school, that Gersson would love to have D’Angelo combined with Ben here. -via Apple Podcasts / September 13, 2021

The Athletic’s Timberwolves beat reporter John Krawczynski, however, recently reported that the team is hesitant to give up any of their core pieces in order to acquire him. They want a premium for (Simmons),” Krawczynski said of the Sixers on the “Athletic NBA Show” podcast on Friday. “Someone that can help them right away. But the Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.” -via Clutch Points / September 13, 2021