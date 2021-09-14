Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Southampton (Premier League)

Manchester City will be looking to win four straight league matches, after a Bernardo Silva strike secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory for the reigning Champions against Leicester City last Saturday afternoon.

The Blues, who have top of the table clashes against Chelsea and Liverpool looming, welcome a winless Southampton to the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, with the Saints having won just one of the last ten League meetings against the two sides.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne both scored twice when City put five past the Saints in March, with Southampton having not won at the Etihad since April 2004.

Pep Guardiola's side also begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night against RB Leipzig, before facing Southampton on Saturday and then Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions have thrashed both Norwich and Arsenal at the Etihad so far this season, winning both matches 5-0.

Ahead of this weekend's match against Ralph Hasenhüttl's side, the Premier League have confirmed the match official appointments for the fixture.

Match Referee

Jonathan Moss will take charge of his fourth top-flight fixture on Saturday afternoon, with the referee in charge of on-field proceedings at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Southampton this weekend.

The 50 year-old has taken charge of three matches so far this season, showing a total of seven yellow cards and one red card in the process.

Moss last took charge of Manchester City when they faced Southampton in March, when Pep Guardiola's side came out 5-2 winners.

Assistant Referees

Alongside Jonathan Moss will be assistant referees Marc Perry and Timothy Wood on Saturday afternoon.

Video Assistant Referees

Martin Atkinson will overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park, with the 50 year-old having been named as Video Assistant Referee for the match. Atkinson will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Richard West.

Fourth Official

Taking charge of the two dugouts at the Etihad Stadium will be Peter Bankes, who has been appointed as fourth official for the fixture.

