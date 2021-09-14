CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Some of Biden’s Ancestors Enslaved People, Genealogist Says

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden has long been known for his Irish roots, but one genealogist says there’s another part of his heritage that has been overlooked: Some of his ancestors were slave owners. Alexander Bannerman, a West Virginia genealogist who has conducted a complete genealogy of the president, was quoted by Politico on Tuesday saying Census records show that several of Biden’s ancestors on his father’s side enslaved people. Two of his great-great-great grandfathers are said to have enslaved people in Maryland, including a 14-year-old boy, according to Bannerman. An article written by Bannerman and expert Gary Boyd Roberts for a magazine published by the New England Historic Genealogical Society makes no mention of slaves but does note a “distant tie” to the wife of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, Politico notes. Bannerman stressed, however, that it was not at all unusual for enslavers to turn up among Biden’s ancestors. “Not a lot of ancestors, and not a lot of slaves,” he was quoted saying of his Biden’s family tree.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's ship has started to sink

August 2021 will probably be remembered as the month when Joe Biden's presidency was holed below the waterline. September is the month when it started to sink. Biden is beset by several disasters at once. All the blame is his, for they flow from his dumb, stubborn, and ideological moves immediately after he was sworn in. First, his border crisis has graduated into a catastrophe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Pelosi's best hope to save the White House agenda is Biden himself

Good morning and welcome to the first day of fall. Let the pumpkin spice whatever commence without shame. Send tips (of course, we'll protect your anonymity): earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: “Former president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, three of its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jefferson Davis
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enslaved#Ancestors#Irish#Census#Confederate
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden was meeting Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said Biden is holding three meetings with two dozen members of Congress as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden was then scheduled to meet with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Biden’s Latest Poll Numbers Show Voters On Edge

BOSTON (CBS) – “My first reaction was ‘wow'” said Iowa pollster Ann Selzer of her new survey for the Des Moines Register showing the bottom falling out of President Joe Biden’s standing among Iowans. It takes a lot to stun Selzer, one of the nation’s most respected pollsters for decades. But her survey found Biden’s modest honeymoon there has collapsed in a storm of voter disapproval. Support for his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the migrant waves at the southern border has plummeted. And approval of his handling of the pandemic, once a strong point, has cratered, down 17%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy