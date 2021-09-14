Are Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Friends In Real Life?
Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have known each other for 10 years. The two actors met on the set of "Pitch Perfect," which began filming in late 2011 at Louisiana State University, via The Daily Reveille, LSU's student newspaper. Although the film was an ensemble piece starring Brittany Snow, Adam Devine, and Ben Platt (per IMDb), the movie's breakout stars were Kendrick and Wilson, who played Beca and Fat Amy, respectively.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0