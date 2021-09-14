CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Friends In Real Life?

By Caitlyn Wisser
nickiswift.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have known each other for 10 years. The two actors met on the set of "Pitch Perfect," which began filming in late 2011 at Louisiana State University, via The Daily Reveille, LSU's student newspaper. Although the film was an ensemble piece starring Brittany Snow, Adam Devine, and Ben Platt (per IMDb), the movie's breakout stars were Kendrick and Wilson, who played Beca and Fat Amy, respectively.

www.nickiswift.com

deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
CELEBRITIES

