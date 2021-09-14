CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

By The Associated Press
maryvilleforum.com
 8 days ago

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 11, 2021. Editorial: Texas and Missouri schemes to monetize right-wing extremism must not stand. The Justice Department's lawsuit last week against the state of Texas over its extreme new anti-abortion-rights law isn't just about abortion. Also at issue is the law's bizarre enforcement mechanism, which effectively allows any private citizen to sue any abortion provider for profit. Attorney General Merrick Garland correctly noted that this citizen-empowerment mechanism, if allowed to stand, would set a dangerous precedent that could be applied to virtually any other hot-button issue.

