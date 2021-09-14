Esaote North America announces a NEW addition to its Veterinary Ultrasound Portfolio with the dynamic MyLab™X75VET Ultrasound System

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Esaote North America announces the addition of a new dedicated veterinary ultrasound product available for purchase in the USA, the MyLab™X75VET ultrasound system. The MyLab™X75VET is equipped with Esaote's dedicated veterinary software and probes to address the demanding imaging needs of a wide range of veterinary applications. This versatile console is ergonomically designed and offers premium cardiac imaging and an advanced measurement package. Additional features include:

