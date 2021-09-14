Groups rally to take a deep dive into human trafficking prevention
Superior’s Human Trafficking Task Force is pulling stakeholders together to combat sex trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation and labor trafficking in Douglas County. The team of 12 organizations, which includes Superior High School, the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, Northwood Technical College, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, dove into SOAR training, provided by the National Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Center, Aug. 19. The group intends to draft a joint community action plan next week.www.superiortelegram.com
Comments / 0